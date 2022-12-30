Farm Weekly
WA population grows 0.4pc says ABARES

December 31 2022 - 10:00am
Our population is growing

WESTERN Australia's population grew in the June 2022 quarter, up 0.4 per cent on the March quarter and 1.3pc higher than the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

