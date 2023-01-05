Farm Weekly
Wayne Radford retires from WAMMCO

January 5 2023 - 2:00pm
WAMMCO buyer Wayne Radford (second left), retired last month and before finishing up he headed to the the McNamara family's feedlot at Wongan Hills where he caught up with feedlot manager Maddie West (left), Bryce McNamara and Elders, Wongan Hills agent Jeff Brennan to look over the lambs the enterprise had in the feedlot destined for WAMMCO.

ANOTHER of WA's legendary buyers of livestock, WAMMCO's Wayne Radford, retired at the end of 2022 after a 56 year career in the industry.

