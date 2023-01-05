Road toll nightmare

WESTERN Australia has experienced its highest annual road toll in six years, with 2022 seeing a total of seven more fatalities overall to the same period last year.
On December 23, the number of road deaths stood at 169, with the metropolitan fatalities dropping three from the previous year only to see the regional number increase by 11 lives lost.
Finishing the year on December 31 the overall deaths on WA roads had increased to 174, with 112 of these occurring in regional areas.
The last time numbers were higher was back in 2016.
The Road Safety Commission WA noted that a number of these deaths involved people not wearing seatbelts.
Christmas Day was marred with tragedy, with Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, killed on the Corrigin-Kondinin Road, not far from their home in Kondinin, leaving their three children stranded, undiscovered for two days.
Unfortunately the new year did not bring good news either, with Corrigin local, Daniel Lewis, 21, dying in a single vehicle accident in the early hours of the morning on new year's day on the Corrigin South Road.
Road Safety Minister Paul Papalia called on all Western Australians to make our roads safer with the launch of the 'No one plans a crash - make every journey safe' campaign on Sunday, December 4, in preparation for the festive season and the increase in people travelling to visit family and go on holidays.
'No one plans a crash - make every journey safe', highlights how the small, seemingly harmless decisions we make, either consciously or unconsciously, when driving, riding a motorcycle or eRideable, cycling or walking, can lead to a serious crash.
Road Safety Commission research used to inform the campaign found speed, inattention, fatigue and alcohol are the most problematic when it comes to risky behaviour on our roads.
The everyday scenarios focus on how even a seemingly small act of risk-taking behaviour such as going a few kilometres over the speed limit or a quick check of your phone while driving can have a catastrophic outcome.
More information: Anyone in WA who has been affected by a road crash can contact Road Trauma Support WA on 1300 004 814 for free information, support and counselling. This service is supported by Road Safety Commission funding.
