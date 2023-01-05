Farm Weekly
Home/News

2022 was a tragic one: WA Road Safety Commission

TH
By Tamara Hooper
Updated January 5 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road toll nightmare

WESTERN Australia has experienced its highest annual road toll in six years, with 2022 seeing a total of seven more fatalities overall to the same period last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Tamara Hooper

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.