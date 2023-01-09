Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA farm sells to Victorian family for $100 million

By Leah Tindale
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:22pm, first published 8:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
A farm in Western Australia's Wheatbelt has sold to a Victorian farming family for just over $100 million.

A farm in Western Australia's Wheatbelt has sold to a Victorian farming family for just over $100 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.