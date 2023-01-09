WA farm sells to Victorian family for $100 million

A farm in Western Australia's Wheatbelt has sold to a Victorian farming family for just over $100 million.
The farm, Cherylton Farms in the Great Southern, 23 kilometres south west of Kojonup, drew attention from both local, national and international parties.
The last time a sale came anywhere close to this magnitude in WA was in February, 2020, when Cherie and Stuart Smart sold their 22,192 hectare cropping property Erregulla Plains, Mingenew, to Daybreak Cropping for $97.62m.
MORE READING: Emergency relief announced for pastoralists
Cherylton Farms comprises 8554ha and the existing operations includes diversified cropping and livestock grazing, focused on the production of high-yielding crops, including cereals (barley, oats and wheat) and oilseeds (canola), as well as Merino and composite sheep flocks.
The successful sale completed a competitive expression of interest campaign that closed on December 1.
The buyers are a prominent Victorian family with a strong farming history, who were backed by a foreign investment fund.
MORE READING: La Nina finally waning according to Bureau data
LAWD handled the listing and director Simon Wilkinso, congratulated both parties following the sale of the blue-chip asset.
"Congratulations to both our vendor and farm manager Mike Cameron, on developing such an outstanding asset" Mr Wilkinson said."
The new owners will benefit from the strategic farming practises implemented by Mr Cameron, who is well regarded for his ability to develop agricultural farmlands into high performing assets, through a careful combination of scale, precision management and a strong focus on team culture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.