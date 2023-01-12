AFTER 38 years Peter Hassell is ending a long and successful career at Elders.
He finished his role as Elders Albany branch manager at the end of last year and is being succeeded by Travis King.
Mr Hassell held the position for 3.5 years, after working in the finance department.
Looking forward to some time off and moving into a semi-retired lifestyle, he has given up his role to take a 'slight' step sideways with a new role as an insurance assessor.
This new job will see him based in Albany for the spring and summer, and having time off, elsewhere in the winter.
His time at Elders however will not be easily forgotten, with so many great memories and experiences over the years.
"I have so many highlights," Mr Hassell said.
"One of them would be starting in Albany as the 'junior, junior' and then ending up the boss 40-odd years later.
"Running my own business was also fantastic as a stock and station agent in Ravensthorpe, as well as being able to live in 12 different towns over my career."
For Mr Hassell, every one of those towns also left a wonderful mark.
"Mingenew was one of my favourite towns, Dowerin was a good spot, Ravey - although she was out in the middle of nowhere - she was a good spot, Kojonup I really enjoyed, - they were all really good," he said.
READ MORE:
Elders provided Mr Hassell with a strong and diverse career, and with a background in farming, it was a business that allowed him to stay in agriculture.
That's something Travis King, who officially started in the role on January 1, agrees with.
"Elders is a well-respected brand and and a good company to work for and I am looking forward to the challenge of the branch manager," Mr King said.
"Given I have been working with Elders and in the Great Southern region through my role as a district wool manager for the past three years I have got to know a lot of our clients and I look forward to continuing those relationships as well as making new ones.
"I will continue to service the Albany and Mt Barker regions on the wool side of things in conjunction with the branch manager role."
Mr King has had a long association with agriculture, growing up on the family farm at Darkan and having worked for Farm Weekly for more than 20 years prior to joining Elders.
He, along his wife Claire and their three children, live on Ms King's family farm at in Narrikup, 40 kilometres north of Albany.
"It is a good area to live and work in, there is a lot going on in the Great Southern and the diversity of agriculture in the area is large,'' Mr King said.
"We cover large scale cropping and sheep and cattle enterprises through to horticulture and viticulture so there is always something happening."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.