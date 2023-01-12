Farm Weekly
Home/News

CBH Group publishes The Fourth Quarter: The Grain Journey Continues

By Tamara Hooper
January 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CBH Group celebrates a century with new book

MARKING their milestone 100 years of marketing Western Australian grain to the world, CBH Group has published The Fourth Quarter: The Grain Journey Continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.