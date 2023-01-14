Farm Weekly
ZP50 products require new stewardship training course completion

By Andrew Weideman, Southern Director, Grain Producers Australia
January 14 2023 - 1:00pm
From January 1, growers and applicators will need to complete the new stewardship training course, and meet these reporting requirement to purchase the various ZP50 products.

HEIGHTENED mouse activity in recent years has resulted in growers needing to increase their use of crop protection products, to help control mice numbers and prevent serious economic losses.

