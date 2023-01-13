THE expressions of interest sale process for the 139,929 hectare (345,772 acre) Kimberley, WA, cattle station Christmas Creek is proceeding, despite major flooding in the region.
Marketing agent Greg Smith said Christmas Creek had not experienced the same major flood event, as had happened in the Fitzroy River.
"There will be floodgates in fences that need repair and there will be stock from other stations and Christmas Creek stock that may have become dislocated," Mr Smith said.
"The biggest concern is the bridge over the Fitzroy River, it is still to early to know what action will follow and when road train or vehicle access over the river will be reinstated.
"The wet season still has another couple of months to go so all plans and timelines will depend entirely on what happens with the weather."
Mr Smith said the sale process was proceeding as planned. However, it was unlikely inspections would be possible for at least two months.
"What strategy will be used for people coming from the south remains to be considered," he said.
"At this stage helicopter or fixed wing is looking to be the most likely but there are other logistics that will need to be taken into consideration.
"Once a short list of prospective buyers is compiled we will communicate with all parties and formulate an inspection strategy that can work for those involved."
The 139,929 hectare Christmas Creek lease comprises of the pick of the country on the original 400,000ha Christmas Creek lease, which was part of the expansive portfolio of Emanual properties and the Australian Land and Cattle Company as part of the Fitzroy Valley Reconstruction in the 1980s.
Christmas Creek is currently being offered by Lawson Klopper, who has owned the property since 1989 and is planning to retire.
The property is described as an ideal mix of country, turning off about 4000 sale cattle each year.
There are good stands of Mitchell grass and other natives on the expansive black soil flood plains. The lighter soils are well populated with buffel grass, while the southern portion of the property has large areas of soft spinifex.
Christmas Creek runs through the centre of the breeding and fattening property for about 40km.
Ranges to the north east and south also feed water into a myriad of minor creek systems running onto the property.
There are about 45km of laneways and all waters are solar equipped.
The breeding herd is predominantly high content Brahman with a 70 per cent plus calving considered the norm.
Improvements include three sets of substantial cattle yards all with coolers and holding paddocks.
The main yards have large feeding pens used for weaner management and training.
The homestead complex has two houses, workers quarters, sheds, and a workshop.
Mobile phone signal is available over most of the property.
Christmas Creek is being offered as a going concern including plant and equipment and livestock.
According to the owner, the buyer can expect to muster more than 10,000 and have around 4000 sale cattle.
The first stage of the expressions of interest process closes on January 25.
For more information contact Greg Smith, 0428 486 806, Elders.
