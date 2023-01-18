Farm Weekly
Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale tops at $19,500

By Jodie Rintoul
January 18 2023 - 8:30pm
With the $19,500 top-priced bull at Tuesdays Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker sold by the Hard familys Naracoopa Simmental stud, Denmark, were the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albany branch manager, Nutrien Livestock, Todd Keeffe, Esperance representative Jake Hann, Naracoopa stud principal Kevin Hard and buyer Andy Hann, Greendale stud, Esperance.

THE bull selling season kicked off on Tuesday with the first sale of the year, the Nutrien Livestock Great Southern Blue Ribbon Female and All Breeds Bull Sale at Mt Barker and it didn't disappoint.

