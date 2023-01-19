THE opportunity to purchase from the heart of the Monterey Murray Grey and Angus breeding herds wasn't lost on buyers when they operated in the stud's Ladies' Day Female Sale at Karridale last week, pushing prices to a high of $12,000.
Right through the on-property sale there was strong buying interest from not only WA buyers but also from breeders located across the border and overseas as they chased the proven breeding genetics from the engine room of the two stud herds.
In the sale Monterey stud principals Gary and Julie Buller offered 88 Murray Grey and Angus stud females made up of PTIC and open cow/calf units, PTIC and open cows, PTIC heifers, unjoined heifers and 2022-drop heifer calves alongside 43 Angus and Murray Grey commercial females comprising PTIC cows, PTIC heifers and unjoined heifers through the combined Elders and Nutrien Livestock selling team.
The breeders were all on the market as the Bullers need to reduce their breeding herd due to the expiry of a number of long-term leases throughout the past 12 months.
Realising the unique opportunity placed in front of them, the sale attracted 50 buyer registrations on the grounds at Karridale which operated alongside 16 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus.
So much was the interest in the offering the catalogue on AuctionsPlus received 2760 views while during the nearly two and half hour sale 150 users logged into the sale on AuctionsPlus from across Australia, as well as the United States.
All up there were 123 online bids placed on AuctionsPlus on 44 lots and this resulted in 31 lots selling to 13 online users located in WA, South Australia, New South Wales, Victoria and Idaho in the United States.
This strong online activity combined with solid bidding from the buyers in the selling shed resulted in 81 per cent of the stud offering or 71 head selling for an average of $5704, while 30 from the 43 commercial females offered, sold for an average of $3423 and to a top of $3700.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly said it was an excellent presentation of Murray Grey and Angus females with a long history of good breeding behind them.
"Buyers were very selective in terms of knowing what they wanted and where the market was for them," Mr Holly said.
"Most lots sold in a handful of bids but despite the lack of bidding most of the offering sold to market value.
"The Murray Greys were the highlight, seeing excellent support Australia-wide with many selling to stud buyers which is a testament to the Buller's breeding program.
"Overall it was a solid sale with a good clearance achieved while prices were on par with presale expectations."
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said a great line-up of stud females and stud cow/calf units were offered in the genuine reduction sale.
The quality and presentation reflected years of breeding and genetics which were keenly sought after by buyers wishing to acquire specific bloodlines available in the catalogue," Mr Williams said.
"There was good local support, plus very good interest from Eastern States' buyers on AuctionsPlus, resulting in a solid clearance.
"Overall it was a good result with buyers being able to purchase premium genetics from Monterey bloodlines."
Stud Murray Greys
With 50 years of breeding and careful selection behind them, the Murray Grey females on offer were not short of interest given the stud's standing across the country.
All up 46 stud Murray Grey females were offered and of these 37 sold under the hammer for an average of $6095.
PTIC cow and calf units and PTIC cows made up the bulk of the offering.
Broken down, 14 PTIC cow and calf units sold from 18 offered to the day's $12,000 top price and an average of $6321, while 11 from 14 PTIC cows sold to a top of $8000 and an average of $5636.
There were also eight PTIC heifers offered and these saw very strong buying support to all sell to a top of $10,000 twice and an average of $6938.
Recording the $12,000 top price was a July-drop 2019 cow, Monterey Miss Magnolia Q190, catalogued in lot 22 when it sold to Christine Sponseller operating on AuctionsPlus from Idaho, who has previously had Monterey genetics.
The silver Miss Magnolia Q190 is by Monterey Kambalda K135, which is a son of Monterey Dollar Man and out of Monterey Miss Magnolia F223 that is a daughter of Tarlina Cairns C18.
It was sold with a silver, April 2022-drop heifer calf at foot, which is by Monterey Revelation R29 and PTIC to Monterey Limitless L198.
Miss Magnolia Q190 has EBVs of +4.5 birthweight (BWT), +3 milk, +29, +40 and +52 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +50 mature cow weight (MCW), +34 carcase weight (CWT), +1.8 eye muscle area (EMA) and +1.1 retail beef yield (RBY).
Also knocked down to the Idaho account was the silver, May 2011-drop cow, Monterey Majestic Miss G176 in lot 27 for $7000, which was the highest price for an open cow and calf unit in the sale.
The super sound, feminine, deep and long Majestic Miss G176 is by Monterey Bombadier B5, which is a son of Monterey Stratosphere and out of Monterey Majestic Miss W67, which is a daughter of Martindale Tallwood T63+98.
Majestic Miss G176 was sold as open with a fresh calf at foot by Monterey Phoenix P6.
A second Murray Grey PTIC cow and calf unit also made a five figure value when it was knocked down at $10,000 to a buyer operating on AuctionsPlus out of Wangoom, Victoria.
Hitting the $10,000 mark was the silver, April 2015-drop, Monterey Primrose L58 in lot 34.
Primrose L58, which is by Monterey Harley Davidson H113 and out of Monterey Primrose E252, was sold with a top bull calf at foot Monterey Tally Ho T242, that is by Monterey True North N94 and PTIC to Dehavalyn Randy R33.
It has EBVs of +3.4 BWT, +10 milk, +34, +50 and +68 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +70 MCW, +46 CWT, +1.3 EMA and +1.7 RBY.
Also heading to this Victorian account at $7500 was a PTIC, November 2016-drop silver cow, Monterey Dutchess M309.
Dutchess M309 is a granddaughter of Yamba Bonanza B32 and was sold PTIC to Monterey Nixon N289.
The best price for a PTIC Murray Grey cow was $8000 for Monterey Magnolia H156, bid by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs, who was taking buying instructions over the phone from Dehavalyn Murray Grey stud, Singleton, NSW.
The 2012-drop silver cow, which is by Monterey Easterly, is in the top one per cent of the breed with Breedplan figures which include -2.0 gestation length (GL), +8 milk, +39, +62 and +87 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +92 MCW, +57 CWT, +2.3 EMA and +1.9 RBY.
Magnolia H156 is PTIC to Monterey Phoenix P6.
Others to buy up strongly in the PTIC cow/calf unit and PTIC cow offerings included James Argent, JW Argent, Cookernup, who is looking to register a stud and EJ & CF Goodchild, Willyung.
Mr Argent purchased a PTIC cow at $7000 and a PTIC cow/calf unit at $6500, while the Goodchilds were successful on two PTIC cows at $7500 and $5000.
One of the biggest buyers of the Murray Grey stud females was a Blythewood-based buyer operating on AuctionsPlus which picked up two PTIC cow/units at $7000 and $6500, as well as two PTIC cows at $4500 and $4000 along with a PTIC heifer at $7500.
In the PTIC heifers, the top price was $10,000 when guest auctioneer Cameron Petricevich, Cam Petricevich Auctioneering, Albany, knocked down two heifers at this value.
The first of the heifers to sell at $10,000 was Monterey Mannequin R212 in lot 82 and it was purchased by return Monterey buyers the Koopman family, Bottlesford Murray Grey and Angus studs, Tungkillo, South Australia, operating on AuctionsPlus.
The August 2020-drop female is by Monterey Mainland M120, which is a son of Monterey Galactic G125 and out of Monterey Mannequin P74 that is a daughter of Monterey Juggernaut J18.
Darren Koopman said they selected the heifer for its outcross genetics as they have none of its bloodlines in their herd.
"We liked her pedigree, performance figures and also her physical appearance," Mr Koopman said.
The stylish young female has growth EBVs of +28, +44 and +66 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights to go with MCW of +67, a-2.3 GL and a +2.4 EMA.
Mannequin R212 sold PTIC to Monterey Quake Q222 after running with it from June 1 to September 1, 2022.
The Koopmans also picked up a 2016-drop cow, which had a bull calf at foot and was PTIC, for $5000.
The other PTIC heifer to hit $10,000 was Monterey Joyce R203 in lot 83 and it was knocked down to Mr Abbs, who was taking buying instructions over the phone from Guy Burnett, Burnett Pastoral, Maefair stud, Artarmon, New South Wales.
The August 2020-drop female, which is by a Monterey Megaman E158 son, Monterey Lucky Strike L100 and out of Monterey Joyce P103, which is by Ayr Park Honda H57, is PTIC to Monterey Quake after running with it from June 1 to September 1, 2022.
It has EBVs of -1.4 GL, +7 milk, +29, +49 and +72 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +2.2 EMA and +1.4 RBY.
Another strong supporter of the PTIC heifers picking up two heifers both at $7000 was Phil Tomlinson, P & SA Tomlinson, Albany, who operated with the support of Nutrien Livestock, Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey.
The heifers were by Monterey Norfolk N78 and Monterey Mainland M120 and both were PTIC to Monterey Quake Q222.
Stud Angus
There were 42 stud Angus females offered and of these 34 sold under the hammer for an average of $5279.
Once again PTIC cow and calf units and PTIC cows made up the bulk of the offering.
Broken down, 13 PTIC cow and calf units sold from 15 offered to a $9000 top price and an average of $5769, while nine from 13 PTIC cows sold to a top of $8500 and an average of $5833.
There were also five PTIC heifers offered of which four sold under the hammer to a top of $6000 and an average of $4750, while four 2022-drop heifers all sold to a top of $4000 and average of $3250.
Taking top price honours in the Angus side of the catalogue at $9000 was PTIC cow/calf unit Monterey Elated M74 with a bull calf at foot, in lot five, when it sold to Kevin Armstrong, Willowbank, Benger.
The 2016-drop, deep-bodied cow is by Monterey General G103, which is a Monterey Diplomat D184 son and out of Monterey Elated H153, which is by Vermont Duke E190.
Elated M74's bull calf, Monterey Tyrant T144 is by Millah Murrah Tex L37 while the cow itself is PTIC to Millah Murrah Tex K37.
Elated has EBVs of -2.9 GL, +7.2 BWT, +11 milk, +43, +78 and +106 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +104 MCW, +54 CWT, +0.4 rib fat, 0.0 rump fat, +3.7 EMA and +1.1 intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Armstrong said he picked the top-priced cow out after looking through the cows before the sale and it stood out with its depth and volume
"She is a beautiful, deep-bodied cow with a good pedigree," Mr Armstrong said.
Along with purchasing the top-priced PTIC cow/calf unit, Mr Armstrong also purchased the $8500 top PTIC cow from the Angus run.
He bid $8500 for Monterey Miss Broadway L106 in lot 16 which is PTIC after running with Millah Murrah Complement L238 and the Prime Keystone R38 sire.
The 2015-drop female is by Deer Valley All In and out of Monterey Colossus C44 daughter, Monterey Miss Broadway J15 and it has EBVs of +17 for milk, +47, +89 and +116 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +6.1 EMA and +1.5 IMF.
Also heading to Mr Armstrong's Benger property was another PTIC cow at $7000 along with its heifer calf at $3000 and three PTIC cows all at $5000, to make Mr Armstrong the volume buyer in the Angus run.
Mr Armstrong said he decided to travel down to the sale as he saw it as an opportunity to purchase some quality Angus females to add to his breeding herd and also the chance to get some top females to start an Angus stud for his grandchildren.
"I really liked the volume and depth of the cows on offer and also the proven genetics in their pedigrees," Mr Armstrong said.
"We have used Monterey genetics in the past and they performed well for us.
"We run about 150 breeders and also join about 300 heifers annually and sell them, so we need a lot of bulls, so we probably use some of these females to breed bulls for our own use as well."
Along with buying Murray Grey females, the Koopman family also purchased a couple of Angus females.
They paid $7500 for a PTIC cow/calf unit, Monterey Miss Broadway P71, in lot 52.
Miss Broadway P71, which is a daughter of Millah Murrah Conversion J42, was sold with a heifer calf at foot by Texas Handyman Q464 and PTIC to the same bull.
Also headed to the Koopman's property at $5500 was PTIC cow, Monterey Vanilla P34, whose heifer made $3500 when it was knocked down to another South Australian buyer from Meningie on AuctionsPlus.
A couple of other PTIC cow and calf units made $7000 one was purchased by Bachos Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd, Manjimup and the other by WM & JA Buckenara, Margaret River, while a PTIC cow sold at $6500 to Spring View Investment Trust, Southampton.
The $4000 top-priced 2022-drop heifer was purchased by Callum Clarke, Yessabah Angus stud and Ruby Weismantel, Glenrock Murray Grey stud, Kempsey, NSW.
The heifer Monterey Dutchess T27, was dropped in March and is by Prime Beast Mode Q13.
Its mother, Monterey Dutchess M144 sold for $6500 to Spring View Investment Trust.
Along with purchasing the heifer the pair also purchased a PTIC Angus cow and calf unit for $5500 as well as a PTIC Angus heifer for $5000 to go with a PTIC Murray Grey heifer they also purchased at $6000.
Ms Weismantel said they were looking for high milking, easy-doing, moderate frame females in the sale.
"We have followed the stud's sales and its genetics over the past few years, so we thought we would come over to the sale and have a look as the genetics offer an outcross to our herds," Ms Weismantel said.
When it came to the PTIC heifers in the Angus stud offering the top price was $6000 bid for Monterey Vanilla S89 by a buyer from Harden, NSW, operating on AuctionsPlus.
The 2021-drop Vanilla S89 is by Millah Murrah Tex K37 and PTIC to Monterey Salvation S10.
There were also two unjoined 2021-drop heifers sold and they made $5500 and $5000 to a Meelon-based buyer on AuctionsPlus.
Commercial females
An offering of 25 Murray Grey and 18 Angus commercial females rounded out the offering and 30 of these sold under the hammer to a top of $3700 and an average of $3423.
The $3700 top price was recorded against two PTIC Angus cows when they were knocked down to MJ & JA Fisher, Yallingup.
When it came to the PTIC commercial heifers these topped at $3600 twice for Murray Grey heifers.
Phil Tomlinson purchased the first pen to hit the mark and it contained five heifers, while JL & JH Porter, Donnybrook, purchased the other pen at $3600 and it consisted of three heifers.
The Porters also picked up a pen of three and a pen of five PTIC Murray Grey heifers at $3500 and $3400.
There was one pen of five PTIC Angus heifers to sell and it made $3500 going to the bid of TA & JA Starkie, Manjimup, while Treeton Lake, Cowaramup, purchased three unjoined 13-14-month-old Angus under the hammer for $2500.
