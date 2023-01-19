Farm Weekly
Monterey Ladies' Day Female Sale tops at $12,000

By Jodie Rintoul
January 19 2023 - 2:00pm
Prices hit a high of $12,000 for this PTIC cow and calf unit at the Monterey Ladies Day Female Sale last week at Karridale when it sold to a buyer operating on AuctionsPlus from the United States. With the Murray Grey cow and calf were Monterey stud principal Gary Buller (left), Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll, Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling, Elders stud stock representative Lauren Rayner, Nutrien Livestock trainee Jordan Dwyer, Nutrien Livestock South West manager Mark McKay and Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs.

THE opportunity to purchase from the heart of the Monterey Murray Grey and Angus breeding herds wasn't lost on buyers when they operated in the stud's Ladies' Day Female Sale at Karridale last week, pushing prices to a high of $12,000.

