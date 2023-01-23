Farm Weekly
Grain Producers Australia keeps an eye on US hybrid wheat

By Belinda Hickman
January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Grain Producers Australia research, development and extension spokesman and southern director Andrew Weidemann said successful commercial hybrid wheat technology, such as Syngenta is due to release for trial in the United States this year, might eventually offer Australian growers a boost to farm profitability and sustainability, particularly if higher yield varieties could off-set rising input costs.

A NEW type of hybrid wheat - somewhat of a holy grail for growers - is due to be released in the United States this year.

