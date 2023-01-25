Farm Weekly
Norton family, Capel, runs only a beef herd these days.

By Kyah Peeti
January 25 2023 - 8:30pm
Casey (left) and his brother Luke Norton have been farming in the Capel area since they were born, although their family farming history at Capel dates back to the 1800s.

AFTER dairy farming for more than 100 years, the Norton family at Capel has turned the table on its livestock operation from a predominantly dairy beef herd to a complete beef herd, and is confident of success.

