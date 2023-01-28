GOLDACRES' range of Australian-designed and built sprayers will now be sold and supported with spare parts and service in the Esperance and Great Southern areas by McIntosh & Son.
McIntosh & Son, which has Great Southern dealerships at Esperance, Albany, Katanning and Kulin, will support existing and new Goldacres sprayer customers under an agreement specifically covering Esperance and the Great Southern, Goldacres announced last week.
The brand support agreement follows McIntosh & Son's acquisition in August last year of Staines Esperance, a long-term leading Goldacres sprayers dealership for the local area and surrounding Great Southern region.
"Staines Esperance commenced selling Goldacres sprayers in 2010 and did a great job supporting the brand," said Goldacres sales and marketing operations manager Stephen Richards.
With the advertising slogan Built just down the road - Goldacres is based in Ballarat, Victoria, where it has a manufacturing facility - the brand has built up a loyal following in Western Australia.
It produces a range of self-propelled, trailed and three-point-linkage sprayers.
MORE MACHINERY NEWS:
Its Super Cruiser and Crop Cruiser self-propelled range of sprayers offer rear-mounted contour-following tri-fold booms up to 48 metres width and mechanical four-wheel-drive as an alternative to some imported machines with front-mounted booms and hydrostatic drive.
McIntosh & Son Esperance has taken over and rebranded the former Staines sales and service facility there and sells New Holland, Morris and K-Line products.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.