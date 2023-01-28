Farm Weekly
McIntosh & Son to sell Goldacres range in Esperance, Great Southern

By Mal Gill
January 28 2023 - 4:00pm
Devon Gilmour (left), McIntosh & Son general manager McIntosh & Son Albany, Esperance, Katanning and Kulin, with Goldacres national sales manager Ash Dinning. McIntosh has agreed to sell and service Goldacres sprayers at Esperance and across the Great Southern region.

GOLDACRES' range of Australian-designed and built sprayers will now be sold and supported with spare parts and service in the Esperance and Great Southern areas by McIntosh & Son.

