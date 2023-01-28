Farm Weekly
GRDC hosts updates in Esperance, Dowerin and William

January 29 2023 - 10:00am
Esperance, Dowerin and Williams will host the GRDC Updates from February 13.

WESTERN Australian graingrowers are encouraged to register early for next month's GRDC Farm Business Updates at Esperance, Dowerin and Williams.

