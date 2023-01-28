WESTERN Australian graingrowers are encouraged to register early for next month's GRDC Farm Business Updates at Esperance, Dowerin and Williams.
The one-day forums are designed to provide growers, advisers and agribusiness professionals with high quality information about farm business management concepts and practices.
This year's series focuses on 'Farm to Profit' and will include presentations on trends shaping agriculture, shifting risk profiles, farm machinery investment and carbon farming.
As part of extended case study sessions, participants will hear from growers who will share their observations and experiences in emissions management, mitigation strategies and carbon projects.
In Esperance and Williams, Great Southern grower and director of North Stirling Downs Pty Ltd, Wayne Pech, will speak, and in Dowerin, Corrigin grower Simon Wallwork will address the forum
GRDC Western Region Panel chairman Darrin Lee said the events would help drive the innovation and adoption of improved farm business management practices across the grain industry.
"We've secured a diverse group of engaging and well qualified speakers for the 2023 events, covering a broad range of issues from risk and decision making to machinery investment and preparing for 'what's next' in agriculture," Mr Lee said.
"With many farms operating as multi-million-dollar family businesses, best-practice management is a cornerstone for profitable, sustainable and resilient operations."
Update speakers include consultant and South Australian grower Barry Mudge, who has a background in risk management of highly variable low rainfall farming systems.
Mr Mudge has been involved in practical and technical delivery to agriculture for more than 40 years and has delivered presentations to the Australian Agronomy Conference and GRDC Grains Research Updates on practical methods to manage climate variability.
The speaker line-up also includes Mike Thomas, general manager of broking for Aviso WA Insurance Brokers, who has more than 30 years' experience in general insurance.
The 2023 GRDC Farm Business Updates will take place at:
Expert speakers and their topics for the 2023 events include:
To register or for more information, go to grdc.com.au
