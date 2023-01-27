Farm Weekly
The Nationals WA leader Mia Davies steps down

Updated January 27 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:32pm
Mia Davies has stepped down as leader of The Nationals WA, but will serve as the MP for Central Wheatbelt for another two years. File picture.

MIA Davies has announced her resignation as the leader of The Nationals WA.

