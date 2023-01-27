MIA Davies has announced her resignation as the leader of The Nationals WA.
She made the emotional announcement on the steps of State Parliament this afternoon.
Ms Davies said given she was not intending to contest the next State election, "it is only fair that I allow the party to transition its leadership so they have the people in charge that will be there beyond March 2025".
"It has been an enormous privilege to lead the National Party, an organisation that has proudly represented regional people for over 120 years," Ms Davies said.
"If all I ever achieved in my parliamentary career was to be the Member for Central Wheatbelt, I couldn't have been prouder."
Ms Davies said to have served as minister, to have been given the great opportunity to sit as the leader of the Opposition and to have an influence and deliver outcomes for the whole State, was something she was going to miss.
"I know that it is my time and I am very much looking forward to being the Member for the Central Wheatbelt for next two years and spending some more time in those communities and also with my family and friends," she said.
"I would like to thank, very deeply, my deputy Shane Love and my parliamentary colleagues, that without whose confidence of the past six years I would not have been leader of the party.
"And also to the State organisation led by Tony Crook and our executive and all of our volunteers, members and supporters we have across this great State."
Ms Davies said she firmly believed her party had a "very solid role" to deliver pragmatic and commonsense politics to the State Parliament.
When commenting on her decision to step down as party leader, she said she didn't have it in her heart to give another four years to the demanding role.
At the end of her current term, Ms Davies would have served as an MP for 17 years.
"I would like to pursue other careers...I don't have any idea what I am going to do post-politics, there are no jobs waiting for me in the wings," she said.
"My next two years will be wholly and solely focused on being the Member for the Central Wheatbelt and taking on any tasks that the leadership team would like me to do."
Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said Ms Davies had left a strong legacy and was a role model to others.
"Ms Davies has made an enormous contribution to Western Australia and to The Nationals," Mr Littleproud said.
"Ms Davies broke glass ceilings and rose through the political ranks due to her hard work ethic, strong morals and tenacious attitude."
Ms Davies became the first member of The Nationals WA to hold the role of Opposition leader in Western Australia since Arthur Watts in 1947.
