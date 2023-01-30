Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rumball recipe part of CWA fundraiser

By Lara and Annemaree Jensen and Family
January 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new recipe book - Easy, Reliable and Tasty.

WHO said rum balls are just for Christmas?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.