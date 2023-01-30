WHO said rum balls are just for Christmas?
They are also a fabulous snack or decadent dessert throughout summer because they are refreshingly cold to enjoy as you are slowly being roasted in the hot Australian sunshine.
This recipe is quick and easy to make, and the rum balls are always extremely popular at gatherings of all kinds.
These rum balls are included in a recipe book which has been created to raise funds to fight for lights on trains after the Jensen family suffered the tragedy of losing their son and brother when he, and two of his friends, were killed at a passive level rail crossing after their car collided with a wheat train near Jennacubbine in 2000.
An inquest found no one in the car had seen the train approach due to the absence of lighting and warning signs.
Anyone driving in rural or regional Australia knows that semi-trailer trucks are extremely well lit with about 36 lights plus two headlights.
In contrast, even though trains weigh at least 3000 tonnes, are on average 1.5 kilometres long and take more than a kilometre to stop, they are still only equipped with just one or two headlights and two small ditch lights that are directed at the track.
The Jensens and other affected families, as well as the Country Women's Association of WA are fighting for legislation to address this double standard and to prevent further fatalities in rural areas across Australia.
The recipe book is titled Easy, Reliable and Tasty and is a soft gloss cover recipe book with 233 recipes spanning a wide range of savoury and sweet dishes.
The recipe book is $45 which includes postage to anywhere in Australia.
If you would like a copy, email amojensen@gmail.com or call 0439 923 976.
You can find them on Facebook at Improve Train Lighting and Passive Level Crossing Safety.
Let's light up your taste buds...and the trains.
- Lara Jensen is a member of the Kirkalocka CWA branch Yoweragabbie station, Mount Magnet
INGREDIENTS
METHOD
1. Crush granita biscuits with a rolling pin in a heavy duty plastic bag.
2. Combine biscuit crumbs, sweetened condensed milk, coconut, cocoa, vanilla essence and rum.
3. Shape mixture into balls and roll in extra coconut on a tray.
4. Freeze until hard and serve cold.
