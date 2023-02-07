Farm Weekly
Home/News

John Woods heads up Grains Research Update speakers in Perth

Updated February 7 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grains Research and Development Corporation chairman John Woods will outline his organisations future direction at the Grains Research Update in Perth this month.

THE program for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) two-day Grains Research Update in Perth has been released, with several of the Australian grains industry's most prominent researchers included in the schedule.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.