THE program for the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) two-day Grains Research Update in Perth has been released, with several of the Australian grains industry's most prominent researchers included in the schedule.
The event, recognised as WA's premier grains industry forum, will take place on Monday, February 27 and Tuesday, February 28 at Crown Perth, featuring the latest research, technology, market development and management innovations.
Day one will be opened by GRDC chairman and New South Wales grower John Woods, who will present on the organisation's future directions as it moves to implementing its new five-year Research, Development and Extension (RD&E) Plan (2023-28).
Plenary sessions include a Grains Australia update from newly appointed, WA-based Grains Australia chief executive officer Richard Simonaitis; a market outlook for grains from Michael Whitehead, head of food, beverage and agri insights at ANZ; and a session on the sustainability of Australian grain farming systems from Richard Heath from the Australian Farm Institute.
Day one also includes a session from Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) interim chief executive officer and general manager, research and technical services, Ken Quail who will speak on market requirements and how Australian wheat performs.
AEGIC leading economist Ross Kingwell will discuss grain export supply chain challenges.
GRDC senior regional manager - west, Peter Bird said the 2023 Update will be an important platform for extending the latest research insights and advice to WA's growers ahead of sowing this year's crops.
"Grains research and development efforts are continually generating new knowledge, ideas and recommendations - all of which have the potential to accelerate growers in their endeavours to advance their farming systems and bottom lines," Mr Bird said.
"By underpinning that fresh thinking with a good understanding of the broader industry state of play, growers and advisers are well informed and well-placed to seize on the opportunities being presented."
Other day one topics of note include:
Day two kicks off with a plenary session from Australian Plant Proteins' Phil McFarlane, covering plant protein production - value adding to Australian pulses.
Topics on day two include:
Also on day two are presentations on net blotch in barley, resistance status of wild radish, brome and barley grass, options for managing sodic soils, as well as focus sessions on reducing grain farming emissions, a session on the opportunities and risks of planting canola on canola instead of rotating crops, and a plant breeding research workshop.
Day two wraps up with Greg Perkins of Wildfire Energy and Louise Brown of Hydgene Renewables presenting on converting grain crop residues to hydrogen and ammonia.
These two innovative companies are fine-tuning processes to extract hydrogen from crop straw with financial support from the Australian Government's Business Research and Innovation Initiative (BRII) and GRDC.
The GRDC Grains Research Update at Crown Perth will be attended by agronomists, consultants, researchers, growers and other grains industry personnel.
More information: To register and see the full program visit GRDC Updates or contact Grain Industry Western Australia on 6262 2128 or email researchupdates@giwa.org.au
