University of Western Australia's (UWA) Institute of Agriculture, hackett professor Kadambot Siddique contributes to a fertiliser research project on wheat crops, led by scientists from Northwest A&F University in China.

February 8 2023 - 2:00pm
Mark Sweetingham (left), farmer Daniel Birch, Coorow, UWA professor Wallace Cowling, farmer Rod Birch, Coorow and Hackett professor Kadambot Siddique.

A METHOD that determines the ideal fertiliser application for wheat crops - without sacrificing yield or protein content - has been proven to reduce fertiliser input requirement, decrease greenhouse gas emissions and increase net income for graingrowers.

