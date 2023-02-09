Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent and volume buyer Richard Pollock (left) with his client and volume vendor Terry James, Terrica Valley, Hyden, at the WALSA weaner sale last week at Boyanup which featured numerous drafts of weaner cattle from the Wheatbelt region. The James family sold their large annual draft of quality Simmental/Red Angus/Hereford cross weaner steers and heifers at the sale.