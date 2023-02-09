Farm Weekly
Steer calves top $1913 at Boyanup WALSA weaner sale

By Rob Francis
February 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent and volume buyer Richard Pollock (left) with his client and volume vendor Terry James, Terrica Valley, Hyden, at the WALSA weaner sale last week at Boyanup which featured numerous drafts of weaner cattle from the Wheatbelt region. The James family sold their large annual draft of quality Simmental/Red Angus/Hereford cross weaner steers and heifers at the sale.

ALMOST a full capacity yarding of weaners greeted potential buyers at the WALSA weaner sale at Boyanup last week when almost 1450 calves were offered.

