$40,000 Ondiong Senator S30 heads to Southend Murray Grey stud

By Kane Chatfield
February 9 2023 - 2:00pm
The Wise family, Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, recently purchased Ondiong Senator S30 privately for $40,000 from the Francis familys Ondiong Murray Grey stud, Dorrigo, New South Wales and is believed to be the highest price paid for a Murray Grey bull in Australia for more than 30 years.

EASTERN States' Murray Grey genetics are heading west after the Wise family, Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning, purchased Ondiong Senator S30 privately for $40,000 recently.

