Farm Weekly
Home/News

DPIRD backs growth potential of WA pulse industry

February 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, with WAFarmers president John Hassell, Pingelly, said growing global interest from consumers presented great opportunities for WA farmers.

THE State government is driving programs to grow the uptake of pulses, which have garnered global attention for their nutritional benefits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.