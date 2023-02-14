Farm Weekly
DPIRD research breaks yield potential barriers

February 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development soil scientist Dr Gaus Azam in a trial plot at Meckering, where blue sky reengineering research is breaking barriers to yield potential.

BLUE sky research that used soil reengineering to remove multiple soil constraints and lift productivity by up to 80 per cent will help unearth strategies that could lead to the next big leap in yield increases.

