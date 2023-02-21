Farm Weekly
CBH operation rebates are unlikely as the company invests in infrastructure instead: Simon Stead

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
February 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Rebates "unlikely" as CBH expands

OPERATION rebates are "unlikely" to be provided by CBH Group going forward, although will be re-assessed on a yearly basis, according to CBH chairman Simon Stead.

