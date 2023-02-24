Farm Weekly
Muchea yearlings make $1808

By Kyah Peeti
February 24 2023 - 4:00pm
Looking over his cattle on offer before the sale was John Shier (left), JR Shier Holding Trust, Beverley, with Mike Carther, Beverley. Mr Shiers steers were in one of the first pens to sell last Wednesday and made $1467 and 362c/kg for five Murray Grey steers.

ELDERS presented a yarding just shy of 1300 head of cattle at the Muchea Livestock Centre last week and feeders and exporters dominated the buying.

