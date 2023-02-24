Farm Weekly
AHRI's Ken Flower talks about stubble and yield loss

By Jasmine Peart
February 25 2023 - 10:00am
Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative (AHRI) director Ken Flower said high levels of cereal residue, of much more than two to three tonnes per hectare, can result in yield loss in the case of a frost event, especially with wheat following multiple cereals.

STUBBLE management is the thought on every farmer's mind, as a second big season comes to a close, leaving behind a trail of residue across Western Australian paddocks.

