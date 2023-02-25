Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rural Bank's James Maxwell says canola prices an anomoly

By Jasmine Peart
February 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canola demand and prices to settle

CANOLA'S skyrocketing prices, matched with increased production, over the past season has been dubbed a certain "anomaly", with demand and prices expected to settle in the coming season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.