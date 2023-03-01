Farm Weekly
Narrogin SHS year 12s from 2022 celebrate their achievements.

Belinda Hickman
Belinda Hickman
March 1 2023
Six of Narrogin Senior High School's top year 12 achievers for 2022 reunited for the first assembly of the 2023 school year. Chloe Bertuola (left), Bree-Anna Neretlis, Courtney Dewing and ATAR dux Chelsea Mulcahy, with Abbie Smith (back row left) and Zahlee Buck said they had lots of support from their teachers which helped them to succeed.

AN aspiring surgeon, environmental scientist, teachers and a visual artist with a passion for tattooing were among the top students at Narrogin Senior High School last year - and have been recognised for their outstanding performances.

Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

