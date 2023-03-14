The Australian Rangelands Conference is taking place in WA again for the first time since 2012, with Broome chosen as host.
It's been a difficult few years for people living in the rangelands, a span of land commonly known as the 'outback' and is defined as the majority of Australia's landmass, sans the coast.
With around 6000 businesses and home to almost 400,000 people, it's estimated this area produces more than $104 billion in revenue across a range of industries.
Matthew Fletcher from Australian Rangelands Society said the past two years had been better conditions for those living in the Kimberley region with a better wet season, after a dry few years between 2017-19.
Earlier in the year, Fitzroy Crossing experienced devastating floods however Mr Fletcher shared a different outlook on the harsh climate cycles.
"It's been quite a positive year so far," Mr Fletcher said.
"The flooding along Fitzroy Crossing is a good thing, that's why there's such good cattle country along the Fitzroy because the rivers flood there and drops all its' good nutrients off, and grow the productive grasses that the cattle eat.
"There's also a lot of damages from where it touches fences, housing and yards - you can't have it all if you live in a floodplain area.
"The floods were a terrible thing if you got flooded."
Mr Fletcher said the community in Fitzroy Crossing is still in the wet season, and hasn't had the chance to take stock of the situation.
"They've accepted their medicine and they're getting on with it," he said.
They're cleaning houses, they're getting people in to give quotes, they're just slowly going through it."
The Australian Rangeland Society surveyed its' participants for what they wanted to hear about and discuss in the conferences.
This year, the conference is themed 'Action Station' and will discuss several topics including the latest technology, carbon and green energy, satellites, land resilience in drought and flood, First Nations knowledge and passing the baton to the next generation.
"We've got a lot of experienced people walking off into the sunset and we just don't have the legs on the ground whether that's in government or in the cattle industry to come in behind them," Mr Fletcher said.
"When you do something in the Kimberley you really include your Traditional Owners, they are a large part of the population and own a large amount of country.
"They've really opened up this country and are good cattlemen, we want to keep them heavily involved."
The conference will be held in Broome from September 18-22 and also offers an early career program, open to new starters of all ages in a variety of industries.
"We are excited to be hosting this year's conference in Broome, a town surrounded by some of Australia's most unique rangelands," said Australian Rangelands Society director, Don Burnside.
"Building on last year's success in Longreach, this year's conference will provide attendees with valuable opportunities to learn from experts, network with colleagues and peers, and engage in important discussions about the vital role of sustainably managing Australia's rangelands."
The program will offer practical, hands-on skills to take home in a series of talks and field days, which provide an opportunity to explore the natural diversity of the Kimberley.
"This is an incredible opportunity to gain practical experience and knowledge from experts, develop valuable professional relationships, and take the first step towards a successful career in rangeland management," Mr Burnside said.
Registration for the conference is now open, and early bird discounts are also available until July 31.
