THE Regional Institute Australia provides a monthly summary of the number of jobs in regional Australia.
This is a useful resource for providing an overview of regional Australia, however, we thought an agricultural jobs summary would also be beneficial.
I have drilled into the data provided by the government's Internet Vacancy Index and only included the positions which I consider to be specifically agricultural.
Chart 1 displays the monthly vacancies.
The past year has seen open vacancies rise to the highest level since 2009.
This is likely a sign that those in agriculture are having to advertise further to get roles filled.
The average job vacancies for 2022 were 1327 to the end of November - refer chart 2 (above right).
The 2010 decade saw a monthly average of 732 agricultural job vacancies being posted online.
Chart 3 is what we use to determine whether there is any seasonality in a market, for instance, wheat.
We used the same methodology in this chart.
There is a slight seasonal peak in March and a seasonal low in June.
In this chart we can see how high the past two years have been compared to the average and standard deviation.
At EP3, we believe labour is going to continue to be one of the toughest challenges for agriculture in 2023.
The problem is that employment works like every other market - by supply and demand.
If there is a low supply of workers, they can then command higher wages.
For those in agriculture, there are jobs a plenty.
