Nutrien Harcourts sells mango plantation to Andrew Forrest's Harvest Road

By Jasmine Peart
March 13 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
The new acquired plantation is one of only two in the Carnarvon Horticulture District licensed to grow the Honey Gold variety.

HARVEST Road Group acquired the Gascoyne Tropical Nursery and Mango Plantation in Carnarvon earlier this week to supply the local market with the properties' 21.78 hectares of mango holdings.

