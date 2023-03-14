Farm Weekly
AWI stays neutral on sheep live export debate

By Mal Gill
March 15 2023 - 8:50am
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chairman Jock Laurie (left) and AWI Western Australian director David Webster at the Merino judging at the Wagin Woolorama.

AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) and its chairman Jock Laurie will not take a formal position on the Federal government's intention to end live sheep exports.

