Case wheel loader tops $74,000 at east Beverley clearing sale

By Mal Gill
March 17 2023 - 12:00pm
Side by side with a sprinkle of rain approaching, the two top items of the East Beverley clearing sale, a 1990s 16 tonne Case 821B wheel loader which sold for $74,000 and a 2006 New Holland TVT 155 front-wheel-assist tractor which sold for $54,000.

A FIRST clearing sale in 126 years held at an East Beverley property with only two family owners in that time, attracted about 300 people last week with a number of vintage items being lures.

