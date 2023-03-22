Working dogs in high demand

Only 18 months into the business, Jillaroo-Kippen Stud (JKS) has developed a quality reputation of breeding working dogs, a waitlist full of eager customers wanting sought-after Australian Kelpie puppies, and a sold-out working dog clinic.
Ciara Douglas, 27 and Matt Kippen, 27, from JKS, breed both family dogs and farm dogs, with litters born about twice a year.
"When we have a litter come up, they're pretty much gone when they're born," Ms Douglas said.
There's a high demand for working dogs in WA, and prices across the State reflect this.
In 2022, the first ever working dog auction was held in WA.
"They're worth their weight in gold," she said.
"If you employ someone to be doing this job, you'd could be paying $100,000 a year, so spending money on a dog is more than worth it."
By breeding on demand, JKS can use their studs and bitches to breed pups for specific purposes and with different traits, catering to customers on the wait list.
"It just depends what people want, and what the demand is," Ms Douglas said.
With 11 dogs, the JKS team is strengthened by diversity, featuring a multitude of personalities and abilities.
The dogs get practical exposure to livestock, with Murray Grey stud heifers and Dorper sheep also being bred on the Denbarker farm.
They have been living in Denbarker for three years, living in Perth and Bullsbrook prior.
"I have been working on farms most of my life and Matt is the same, he's worked on different farms," Ms Douglas said.
"We both just fell in love with the agricultural industry."
Coming full circle, it was at a working dog clinic where she met Mr Kippen and now they run them together.
With a little more than three years each of dog training behind them, the couple has observed an industry that is showing high demand, but little uptake, especially amongst young people.
"Our main goal is to get younger people involved and people in the industry who haven't utilised dogs and arent aware of how amazing they can be on the farm," Ms Douglas said.
"There's a common misconception that if you've got a working breed you've got a working dog, and they don't actually realise what they can get out of those breeds, the connection they can develop and the natural abilities you can work with."
A lack of awareness and opportunities limit people from entering the industry, and Ms Douglas said she had noticed some people who are in the industry aren't aware when training days or shows are on.
"And when you do go to show, it's the same club and the same people who constantly compete and are in the winning pools," she said.
"Which is quite disappointing because the agricultural industry and working dogs are massive here, so I guess our goal is to bring the younger people into it and raise awareness."
The sold-out clinic held over April 13-14, features Simon Leaning, an international working dog clinician, who has been coaching the couple for more than three years.
"All of our participants are our age [27] and younger, with the youngest being 12 years old," Ms Douglas said.
The first session will be about obedience, connection with the dog and basic commands, while Mr Leaning will take the second day to share his expertise and to show demonstrations.
While there's no plans set in stone for future working dog clinics, Ms Douglas said there was a high chance there would be another later on in the year due to the high demand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.