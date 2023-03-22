Busselton-Margaret River Airport will become a training destination for Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) pilots.
Between March 27 - April 5, up to six Hawk 127 Lead-In Fighter aircraft from No. 79 Squadron will operate from the airport as part of the introductory fighter course, practicing formation take-off and landing.
The introductory fighter course is 16 weeks long, and is conducted by No. 79 Squadron from RAAF Base Pearce, Western Australia.
Domestic deployments and training at alternative airfields are an essential part of fast jet aircraft training to develop a pilot's ability to operate from different locations.
Due to their unique role, the ability of fighter pilots to take-off and land in formation is regarded as a core skill.
The introductory fighter course training will not operate on weekends.
