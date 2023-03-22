Farm Weekly
Dairy Innovation Day 2023 hosted by Western Dairy features Ravenhill Pastoral on May 11

Updated March 22 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
An amicable succession arrangement with family allowed Ken and Bonnie Ravenhill to build Ravenhill Pastoral into one of the largest dairy businesses in WA. Picture is supplied.

The program for the largest dairy conference and exhibition in the State, Dairy Innovation Day (DID), has been unveiled.

