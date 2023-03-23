Farm Weekly
Commodity market analyst encourages farmers to hold off on trading in the carbon market

Bree Swift
March 23 2023 - 2:00pm
Episode 3 founder and commodity market analyst Andrew Whitelaw warned farmers against selling their carbon just yet at the WAFarmers annual conference last Friday and highlighted some of the risks associated with the current carbon market.

FARMERS have been warned against selling their carbon in the current environment by a commodity market analyst, who believes the market isn't ready for it.

