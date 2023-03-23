HOW can the agricultural sector best respond to the many curve balls thrown its way, in what has been a tumultuous 12 months for the industry?
This was the recurring theme at the WAFarmers annual conference held at Mineral Resources Park, Lathlain, last Friday.
Farmers and industry members came together to find solutions to the many issues threatening the sector, with topics ranging from the unsuitability of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) sustainability framework for Australia's grains industry, to Federal Labor's plans to phase out the live sheep export industry.
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti officially opened the conference, with presentations provided by Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), Grains Australia, Grains Research and Development Corporation and the CBH Group.
In his opening address, WAFarmers president John Hassell reminded the audience of the mediocre hand the sector had been dealt over the past year, both by Federal and State governments and its export markets.
"It seems whichever way we turn, the heavy handed government is adding to our regulatory burden without making significant inroads to issues like grain freight problems and labour shortages," Mr Hassell said.
He criticised Labor's backflip on its policy regarding superannuation funds, following the party's announcement that it would be targeting anyone who had more than $3 million in superannuation.
"This means farmers who have farmland in their super fund will be hit with a 30 per cent tax on annual book valuations," Mr Hassell said.
"That will be applied annually and even if the land is not sold they still may have to pay tax on the capital gain."
At a State level, he reminded landowners they would soon be facing the commencement of the new cultural heritage legislation, in which any major land disturbance on more than 1000 square metres of land will require a heritage survey.
"This follows on from the State government's move to lift the threshold of safety on family farms to a level commensurate with a mine site through the industrial manslaughter laws, along with the decision to introduce mandatory health checks for farmers (who are licensed firearm owners) and EIDs for sheep," Mr Hassell said.
Discussion on the best way to tackle Labor's plans to phase out the live sheep export industry drew some differing opinions from various stakeholders at the conference but, despite this, a motion for the industry to not engage with government on discussions to phase out the trade was passed, with 273 votes in favour of the motion and 53 against.
Beverley farmer Jeff Murray said by engaging with the government it would put the industry "behind the eight ball" as it would be admitting the end of the trade is nigh, however following his discussions with the National Farmers' Federation and Australian Livestock Exporters Council, Mr Hassell said he thought it was foolish to not engage on the issue.
The WAFarmers president said if the industry could make it impossible for the government to phase out in the industry within the next one or two terms, they had "half a chance" of saving the live export trade.
"There is no science whatsoever in the decision - it's all based on emotion, and I think we need to fight it as hard as we possibly can and it would be a mistake stepping out from the process," Mr Hassell said.
The potential effects of the end of the live sheep export trade on Australia's relationships with its export partners also drew varying opinions, with some farmers of the view that the countries affected would likely retaliate by stopping other agricultural imports.
While acknowledging that live animals would no doubt always be a very important part of Middle Eastern culture, MLA group manager for productivity and animal wellbeing, David Beatty, said a live export ban had the potential to result in slight increases in Middle East imports of Australia's frozen and chilled meat products.
"I think the frozen and chilled product is likely to see some increases but I don't think we have the capability to completely switch like for like because there is a global market for live animals as well as chilled and frozen," Mr Beatty said.
Sustainability and carbon markets continued to be on trend at the conference, and WAFarmers Grains Council president Mark Fowler seeking advice from Federal Special Representative for Australian Agriculture, Su McCluskey, as to how an Australian made sustainability model might be received internationally, as opposed to the current ICC model, which is heavily skewed towards the agricultural industry in the northern hemisphere.
"It's the ICC into Europe that is actually getting the premium at the moment, so that's the value proposition for growers if they want to participate in it, but it is voluntary," Ms MsCluskey said.
"When it comes to credentials, while we don't want to be driven or dictated to by what is happening overseas, if it's already acceptable it provides a starting point to be able to say what do we need to do to either demonstrate that we are meeting the outcomes but in a different way - so it's fit for purpose for us.
Ms McCluskey said the hard work involved for Australia to develop its own sustainability framework would only be worthwhile if the model was recognised by our desired export markets.
