BLYTHE Calnan has seen first-hand how serious and widespread the land degradation problem was - in Australia and across the world - while travelling for work within the agricultural space.
It was a 'light bulb moment' for the Runnymede Farm, Uduc, manager, who with her partner Gregg Hooper, developed an interest in farming systems that worked with Mother Nature, not against her.
Last week, Ms Calnan and Mr Hooper hosted the inaugural field day for the newly incorporated grower group Western Australian Regenerative Livestock Producers (WARLP).
The group was formed with a desire to support other producers in developing businesses, which could profitably leave land in better condition.
It also aimed to create networking and learning opportunities.
Supported by Landcare Australia, the demonstration day at Runnymede was attended by almost 60 WA livestock producers and is one of three to be held by WARLP throughout the year.
The focus targets include - understanding natural capital, the use of multi-species fodder cropping, holistic planned grazing and summer active perennial establishment.
As part of the event, Ms Calnan shared her experiences in regenerative style management and her pastured egg operation, while Resource Consulting Services (RCS) adviser, facilitator and coach Nicholas Kentish discussed good business decision making.
One of the main points for Ms Calnan's business was grazing management and intensifying management of the growth stages of a plant.
That is understanding how plants grew and performed, and then adapting them into management systems to allow them to "do their job".
She also did a SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) analysis of her pastured egg and chicken business, as part of this business, laying hens run in mobile chicken vans over 80 hectares with a rotation based on soil health and supporting maximisation of photosynthesis.
"Producers found the SWOT analysis of the pastured egg farming system really interesting," Ms Calnan said.
"As these types of businesses are small and systems to scale are still developing, there isn't a lot of information out there or discussion.
"I think people were interested in the reality, and that it was an open, transparent discussion of the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities in these kinds of businesses.
"Some people may have been inspired to give it a go and others may have confirmed that the chicken life was not for them."
Ms Calnan said Mr Kentish's presentation was important for producers when it came to developing business skills.
"A lot of farmers go into business because they enjoy the land, animals and production, but they aren't necessarily across the business side of things to be doing the best job they can," she said.
"Quite often, a lot of the advice we get as farmers is focused very much on one area of our business.
"You get financial advice or agronomic advice, but it doesn't always recognise the complexity of the relationship between all of the land, business, production and people aspects in a farming business.
"Having someone - who has been a long-term farmer - present the business side gave people an interesting insight into what they should be measuring and monitoring."
There was also a producer panel at the event, which featured WARLP chairman and Bakers Hill grazier Chris Wyhoon, Blackwood Valley Beef's Warren Pensini, Broadview Produce's Tim Bending and Ms Calnan.
The question put to the panel was - in relation to the stability of land, business and production, what has been the biggest challenge to maintain balance for you?
And what strategies have you developed to overcome these constraints?
Questions were then taken from the floor, which created some strong open discussion through shared producer knowledge.
MORE READS:
Ms Calnan said there had been an increased interest in regenerative agriculture and functioning natural systems, particularly over the past five years.
"Soil, plants and animals have evolved together for millions of years, there are some really complex, interesting relationships there, which we have disrupted," she said.
"I think there is a recognition now that we need to support functioning ecosystems, rather than being controlling of them."
Since introducing it on her own farm, Ms Calnan has seen a number of benefits including maintained production, decreased direct costs, healthier landscape functions and better moisture retention in soil.
"We have selective breeding for resilient robust animals and have created an environment to support them," she said.
WARLP was formed to build networks and host farm visits for producers practicing some level of biological farming, holistic management and regenerative agriculture, either on a 'whole-farm-basis' or by incorporating management processes.
More information: Go to warlp.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.