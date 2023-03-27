Farm Weekly
Home/News

UWA sheep research earns Georgia Noel Fitzpatrick medal

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
March 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Welsh was named 2023 Young Professionals in Agriculture Forum Noel Fitzpatrick medal recipient for her Masters sheep research at The University of WA. Photo by UWA.

GEORGIA Welsh has proven a city upbringing is no barrier if want a career in agriculture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.