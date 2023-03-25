Farm Weekly
InterGrain's Buff barley gets malt classification

By Jasmine Peart
March 25 2023 - 11:00am
Meckering grower Neil Carter had most of his Buff barley within malt specification last season, but didnt have the option to deliver it as malt.

GROWERS in acidic and sandy environments now have more growing options, with InterGrain's Buff barley accredited as a malting barley variety.

