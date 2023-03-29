Farm Weekly
Western Wool Centre's reduced offering helps the market

By Mal Gill
March 29 2023 - 4:00pm
Reduced offering settled market
WOOLbrokers withdrew from sale a total of 1280 bales over two days last week, helping all market segments at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) build on the previous week's late turnaround.

