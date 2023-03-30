Farm Weekly
Taste WA trade mission to grow export markets for WA's agri-food and beverage sector

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
March 31 2023 - 10:00am
Pardoo Wagyu stakeholder and government relations manager Fabien Chetty (left), with WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, Pardoo Wagyu strategic partnerships director Monica Chetty and Pardoo Wagyu sales and administration support Arnaud Castellon at the opening of the Taste WA event in Perth on Monday.
THE Taste WA trade mission kicked off on Monday with a speed dating event where 46 of the State's premium food and beverage companies were given three minutes to pitch their product to international food buyers.

