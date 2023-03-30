Farm Weekly
Home/News

WA Livestock Research Council hosts Livestock Matters forum

By Brooke Littlewood
March 31 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dean Wyatt (left) and his father Ian Wyatt hosted the WA Livestock Research Councils Livestock Matters forum last week, which focused on shade and shelter.
Dean Wyatt (left) and his father Ian Wyatt hosted the WA Livestock Research Councils Livestock Matters forum last week, which focused on shade and shelter.

PINGARING farmer Dean Wyatt's main aim is simple: build a robust agricultural business, which remains flexible and sustainable into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.