NBN Community engagement manager and farmer, Katina Bowie encouraged Pasturama attendees and farmers to prioritise their broadband connectivity as they would any other part of their business.
Involved in her family business, Bowie Beef, Katina shared her first hand experience on the importance of good connectivity.
In the early days of Sky Muster, her household used to run out of data within days, leaving her to have to use the free public wifi in town to send emails and process transactions.
She said there was often a lack of understanding about connectivity, and what is available.
"It's a critical part of how we do our work," Ms Bowie said.
This made it all the more important to "challenge" the broadband infrastructure in place.
"It changes all the time."
Earlier this year NBN began to trial a new Sky Muster Plus plan, which would deliver faster broadband speeds and more data to its satellite customers.
Ms Bowie said broadband was not a "set and forget" technology and needed to be updated regularly.
"We're here to challenge your thinking and get you to think about connectivity as another important part of how you run your business."
Ms Bowie encouraged all to check what connection they are on and ensure it is relevant to their needs.
She also recommended making a digital plan.
"We're in a business where we're looking for those one percenters and we're fighting against increase in costs - we need to get smarter in how we farm."
"What are your digital requirements on your farm? Have a bit of a plan for what you actually need."
"It's not just the big broadacre guys who are using the big sensors and technology, we've got a lot more producers across the board who are using sensors, monitors, cameras, there's a lot of data that is flying around."
Even with different farming needs and situations, there's a range of solutions.
"There are a number of other providers that have different solutions, and there are people who you can talk to off farm, who are experts in these things.
"Talk to them about what you can achieve - try not to get caught up on numbers and speeds."
