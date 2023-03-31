Many regions within the State saw showers last night, with many of the regions receiving between 20-40mm of rain.
The most rain was felt in Chidlow, which received 55mm of rain in the past 24 hours, and several places in the Gascoyne, reaching 87mm between Newman and Meekatharra.
Majority of the State's rain was felt on the east side of the Wheatbelt, with York seeing 28mm, Pingelly receiving 33mm and Narrogin seeing 32mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours.
However the rain has continued since 9am with showers in Narrogin up to Wongan Hills between 5-10mm.
A spokesperson from the Bureau of Meterology (BoM) said the rainfall would continue through the rest of today but will ease up by the evening.
Tomorrow there'll be light showers in the Wheatbelt region, of between 2-10mm with a small chance of isolated falls carrying heavier rain.
The rest of the State is expected to be dry.
In the Mid West between 10 and 25mm was received in and around Geraldton, with New Norcia receiving 20mm and Dalwallinu seeing 10mm.
The southern parts of the State "missed out" on the rainfall, as the weather system that brought in the rain came from the north.
Less than 10mm was felt for Bunbury and surrounds, with no rain reported between Busselton and Albany.
The Great Southern and Goldfields missed out on the showers, receiving no rain at all.
A weak cold front is expected for Albany and Esperance early next week, but only to bring between 2-5mm of rain.
BoM is forecasting little rain for April.
"It's a little early in the season to be seeing those big rainfalls," a spokeswoman said.
"Generally speaking, we'll see an average or drier than average April, and May looks particularly dry also."
