Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rain was felt in the Wheatbelt and northern parts of the state overnight

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
March 31 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several parts of the state saw a light, but steady rainfall overnight. Picture from files.
Several parts of the state saw a light, but steady rainfall overnight. Picture from files.

Many regions within the State saw showers last night, with many of the regions receiving between 20-40mm of rain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.