Prepare to relocate equipment and livestock early so they are not caught in floodwaters.

Prepare an emergency kit including enough canned food and water to last for four days, as well as clothing, important documents and medication.

Fill your vehicle's fuel tank.

Watch for changes in water levels so you are ready if you need to evacuate

Never walk, swim or play in floodwaters, as they are dangerous.

Stay out of rivers, this includes no swimming or kayaking.