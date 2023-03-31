The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) are advising those in the State's northern regions to prepare for possible minor flooding expected over the coming days.
The possible flooding is expected for Gascoyne River, Salt Lakes District Rivers (to the north of Laverton) and Sandy Desert (to the south of Telfer) river catchments, as well towns and communities throughout the Pilbara, Midwest-Gascoyne and Goldfields-Midlands regions.
DFES advise while there is no immediate danger, those in aforementioned areas need to keep up to date in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving:
ROAD CLOSURES:
Roads have been closed including:
Some roads are open with extreme caution advised due to water and debris over the road.
Check road conditions before travelling.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting Travel Map or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
FLOOD DETAILS:
The Bureau of Meteorology advises severe thunderstorms leading to heavy rainfall are expected during Friday.
Catchments across the Flood Watch area are becoming saturated from recent rainfall and will respond to further rainfall.
Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are occurring in places after rainfall over the last week.
Showers and thunderstorms with areas of rain are forecast for Friday, before easing in the south during the weekend.
Widespread daily rainfall totals of 20-40mm are likely over parts of the Flood Watch area, with isolated totals up to 60mm possible.
Further river and creek level rises are likely across the Flood Watch area over the coming days, with localised flooding and transport disruptions possible.
Significant flooding is no longer expected in the De Grey River, Pilbara Coastal Rivers, Fortescue River, Onslow Coast, Ashburton River, Wooramel River, Murchison River, and Greenough River catchments. However, rainfall over the last few days and areas of flooding may adversely affect road conditions.
Catchments likely to be affected include:
IMPORTANT NUMBERS:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
Updates will be provided when the situation changes.
