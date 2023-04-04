Farm Weekly
Home/News

Martin Aldridge seeks audit on Cyclone Seroja recovery efforts

By Bree Swift
April 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja hit the States Mid West on April 11, 2021. This photo was taken by a resident in Kalbarri shortly after the event.
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja hit the States Mid West on April 11, 2021. This photo was taken by a resident in Kalbarri shortly after the event.

TWO years after ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja left a trail of devastation in the State's Mid West region, WA's auditor general has been requested to conduct a financial audit on the State government's $104.5 million package allocated for the recovery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.