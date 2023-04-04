LOCAL governments are now taking the lead in the Mid West's recovery from ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, with April 11 marking two years since the unprecedented event devastated local communities.
While understandably many of those affected might not wish to mark the anniversary of the Category 3 storm, the date can perhaps provide an important point of reflection in the region's recovery.
In the days, months and years since Seroja impacted a 770 kilometre stretch of coast from Carnarvon to Mount Marshall, affecting 16 local government areas and damaging about 70 per cent of the buildings in the popular holiday spots of Kalbarri and Northampton, the resilience of those communities have been inspiring.
State recovery control officer, Melissa Pexton, who is also a Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) deputy commissioner and has led the recovery effort since day one, took her hat off to the local shires in the region, who she said had shown "outstanding leadership" throughout the recovery process.
"It has been great to see the community leading their own recovery," Ms Pexton said.
READ MORE:
"Each of the five worst impacted local governments have worked with their community to identify their local recovery needs and drive initiatives to connect and support community members."
Meeting with representatives from the shires of Morawa, Mingenew, Perenjori, Chapman Valley and Northampton last week, Ms Pexton said local governments were now taking the lead in the delivery of their long-term recovery activities, which was "always the plan".
She confirmed the contracts of four community recovery officers, whose roles were created to help provide a line of communication between local communities, their respective Shires and the State, were due to expire on June 30, 2023 and would not be extended.
Ms Pexton said this was due to their respective local governments and communities indicating their support was no longer needed.
While stating the need for State-level co-ordinated support had lessened nearing the two-year mark, Ms Pexton said State support would remain available to the Mid West through the State Recovery Co-ordinator (a permanent recovery role within DFES).
"Recovery from a natural disaster is not a simple one-size fits all process with a defined end date and I have said from the onset that rebuilding from this disaster will be a minimum two-year process," Ms Pexton said.
"I am pleased with the progress that many people have made during challenging circumstances, but there are still about 700 outstanding claims with insurance companies so I can understand if people are frustrated."
As a result of the damage caused by the cyclone, there have also been ongoing concerns around the risks associated with asbestos fibres being found in the air in the Mid West.
However Ms Pexton said daily air monitoring by DFES had demonstrated the exposure risk to residents was low.
"In the immediate aftermath of Cyclone Seroja, DFES established an Asbestos Risk Management Division to co-ordinate a multi-agency response to remove and dispose of damaged asbestos cement materials in both Kalbarri and Northampton," she said.
"State Recovery continues to work with uninsured residents to facilitate the clean-up of their properties by removing material containing asbestos."
While the recovery from a natural disaster falls under the legislated responsibility of the impacted local government, in exceptional circumstances, such as Seroja, a State Recovery Controller is appointed to a disaster event to support the local governments with their recovery needs until they are in a position they can drive their community's recovery.
The Nationals WA spokesperson for emergency services, Martin Aldridge, said there was perhaps some merit in having a prominent person in the region affected by a significant natural disaster take on the recovery responsibilities, rather than a bureaucrat.
"At the end of the day public servants are beholden - their job is dependent on the government and the hierarchy of the bureaucracy, so sometimes you need somebody who has the ability to bang a few heads, call out the problems, bring people together and find the solutions," Mr Aldridge said.
"I'm not sure that mid-level public servants necessarily have that authority."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.