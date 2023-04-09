Farm Weekly

Country towns host medical students learning about rural medicine

Belinda Hickman
By Belinda Hickman
April 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A group of 19 second-year medical students from Curtin University spent four days in March in Corrigin immersed in the local community.
A group of 19 second-year medical students from Curtin University spent four days in March in Corrigin immersed in the local community.

DESPITE being high on the list of essential services needed within a small town, it can be difficult for rural and regional communities in Western Australia to source and then retain medical staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda Hickman

Belinda Hickman

Journalist, Farm Weekly

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.