WHEN Stefano Konig moved to WA from Italy about 10 years ago he didnt expect to be where he is today immersed in his first year of a medical degree at the University of Notre Dame but his personal experiences living and working in Narrogin have prompted the career change.I found that even though Narrogin is a beautiful place, I might have to wait three weeks for a GP appointment and my neighbours who were in their 70s would struggle to get appointments, or sometimes have to travel two-and-a-half hours to a specialist appointment in Perth, Mr Konig said. Sometimes there wasnt even a doctor available in the town for a whole day. The 33-year-old said the few days spent in Southern Cross as part of the rural immersion program reaffirmed his desire to be a country medical practitioner.