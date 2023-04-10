Farm Weekly
Basildene Reds Red Boer sells to $1250

By Kyah Peeti
April 10 2023 - 10:00am
With the top-priced $1250 buck, offered by the Basildene Reds Red Boer stud, Arthur River, is stud co-principal David Kain (left), Elders stud stock representative Michael ONeill and buyer, Zac Mostert, ZL Mostert, Redmond.
THE second annual WA Red and White Boer goat production sale was held at Margaret River, with Arthur Rivers Basildene Reds Red Boer stud co-principals and brothers David and Martin Kain, along with Marion Cahill and Allan Shimmon, Maranal Farm, Nungarin, offering an outstanding line-up of stud and commercial bucks and does.

